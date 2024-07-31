DELMARVA - A weak front is approaching Delmarva, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. These storms are expected to be limited in strength due to low shear and moderate instability. Heavy downpours are possible in some areas, but overall, severe weather is not anticipated. The primary window for thunderstorms is during the afternoon and early evening.
As the evening progresses and after sunset, any remaining convection will weaken and move out of the area. Skies will clear, and winds will become light, creating conditions conducive to radiational cooling. This setup may lead to the development of patchy fog, particularly in areas that received rain. Overnight temperatures will drop to the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tomorrow Morning: Expect a calm and clear start to the day with any patchy fog dissipating after sunrise. Temperatures will begin to rise from the upper 60s and low 70s as the morning progresses, setting the stage for another warm day ahead.