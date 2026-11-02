DELMARVA - A chilly start to Monday morning will give way to a mild and pleasant afternoon as high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern, keeping southern Delaware and the lower shore dry through the middle of the week.
Early Monday morning temperatures will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s. Colder inland communities, including Georgetown, Seaford, Laurel, Millsboro, and Salisbury, could see temperatures fall into the middle 30s in some sheltered locations.
Patchy frost cannot be completely ruled out in the coldest inland areas, although the greatest frost potential will remain farther north across interior Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Along the beaches, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City temperatures will generally remain in the lower to middle 40s, limiting the potential for frost near the coastline.
As Monday progresses, a mixture of sunshine and high clouds will help temperatures recover quickly. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle to upper 60s, with a few inland locations possibly approaching 70 degrees.
Southwest winds will remain light, generally around 5 mph or less, creating favorable conditions for outdoor activities, travel and recreation across coastal communities.
Monday evening will remain dry and relatively comfortable as temperatures gradually fall through the 50s. High pressure will maintain control of the region overnight, with partly cloudy skies and light winds expected.
By early Tuesday morning, temperatures should settle into the 40s across inland communities, with somewhat milder readings closer to the Delaware beaches. The warmer overnight conditions will significantly reduce the potential for additional frost or freezing temperatures.
The quiet weather pattern is expected to continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures climbing above normal for early November.
Tuesday afternoon highs will reach the middle 60s to lower 70s, while Wednesday could be even warmer, with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 70s
Although periods of high cloud cover will continue, no significant rainfall is anticipated through Wednesday afternoon.
A change in the weather pattern is expected during the second half of the week as a developing storm system approaches the Mid-Atlantic region.
High pressure will gradually weaken Wednesday night into Thursday as an upper-level disturbance moves from the central United States toward the Great Lakes and eastern Canada.
Rain chances could return as early as Wednesday night, but Thursday and Friday currently appear to offer the greatest opportunity for widespread precipitation.
The probability of rain is estimated at 50% to 60% during that period, with the developing system potentially bringing beneficial rainfall to the Delmarva Peninsula.
At this time, the threat of severe thunderstorms appears low because of limited atmospheric instability. However, uncertainty remains regarding the timing and intensity of the rain.
Unsettled weather could linger into Saturday before cooler and drier conditions begin returning Sunday.
For boaters and coastal interests, marine conditions will remain favorable Monday into early Tuesday. Southwest winds will generally remain around 10 to 12 mph Monday, with seas ranging from 1 to 3 feet.
No significant marine hazards are anticipated through the middle of the week. However, southeast winds could strengthen Thursday into Friday, with gusts approaching 29 mph and seas building to 3 to 5 feet, potentially creating hazardous conditions for smaller vessels.
Overall, enjoy a quiet and increasingly mild start to the week, with dry conditions and comfortable afternoons expected before the next opportunity for widespread rainfall arrives late in the week.