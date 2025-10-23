DELMARVA - Sussex County is in for a stretch of crisp, autumn weather from early Thursday through early Saturday, as cooler air filters into the region behind a weak front.
Thursday will bring partly cloudy skies with a mix of sunshine and clouds through the afternoon. A gusty west wind will redevelop, reaching around 20 mph at times, as a reinforcing shot of cool air moves in. Highs will hover near 60 degrees for most of the county, a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week.
By Thursday night, winds will ease and skies will turn mostly clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid-30s inland and low 40s near the coast. These calmer, clearer conditions could lead to patchy frost in areas where the growing season remains active.
Friday will stay mostly dry, with a few passing clouds possible under a mix of sun and stratocumulus cover. Highs will remain below normal, in the low 50s to low 60s across the region. Light winds and a building area of high pressure will make for a calmer day compared to earlier in the week.
As Friday night gives way to early Saturday morning, clear skies and light winds will again set the stage for strong radiational cooling. Lows will dip into the mid-30s inland, with the coast holding near 40 degrees. Frost may develop again in sheltered and rural locations before sunrise Saturday.
Overall, the period will feature dry, seasonably cool weather, setting up a tranquil start to the weekend under high pressure.