DELMARVA - A relatively tranquil stretch of weather is expected from early Friday morning into early Saturday morning across Sussex County, with cooler temperatures and limited chances for precipitation.
Early Friday morning will begin cold and partly cloudy as winds remain light following the departure of an earlier disturbance. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low to mid-20s, with some sites possibly dipping into the upper teens before sunrise. Skies should gradually become mostly sunny during the day Friday, allowing highs to climb into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees as calm west winds develop.
Friday night will remain dry with partly cloudy skies and light winds, and lows generally in the low 20s to around the mid-20s. No significant precipitation is forecast for Sussex County through the overnight hours into early Saturday morning, keeping conditions snug but quiet.
By early Saturday morning, skies are expected to stay mostly clear to partly cloudy. A slight chance of precipitation—primarily late in the day—may appear later Saturday, but little to no measurable snow or rain is expected during the early morning hours.