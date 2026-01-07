DELMARVA - Early Thursday morning, beach communities from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach to Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island will wake up to a crisp, dry start, with temperatures in the upper 30s near the coast and mid-30s inland near Georgetown.
Through Thursday daytime and into Thursday night, expect a mix of sunshine and passing clouds—good weather for a walk on the boards or an off-season beach run, though it will stay cool. Afternoon highs should top out near 49 degrees in Rehoboth Beach and the mid-50s inland.
By early Friday morning, skies trend mostly cloudy, and winds begin to pick up near the coast. Temperatures will also be trending milder compared with Thursday morning as a warmer pattern develops heading into the weekend.
Looking ahead: confidence is increasing for periods of rain arriving Friday afternoon and continuing at times through Sunday morning, with temperatures expected to remain above normal and no significant impacts anticipated.