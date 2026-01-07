DELMARVA - Early Thursday morning, beach communities from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach to Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island will wake up to a crisp, dry start, with temperatures in the upper 30s near the coast and mid-30s inland near Georgetown.

Through Thursday daytime and into Thursday night, expect a mix of sunshine and passing clouds—good weather for a walk on the boards or an off-season beach run, though it will stay cool. Afternoon highs should top out near 49 degrees in Rehoboth Beach and the mid-50s inland.

By early Friday morning, skies trend mostly cloudy, and winds begin to pick up near the coast. Temperatures will also be trending milder compared with Thursday morning as a warmer pattern develops heading into the weekend.

Looking ahead: confidence is increasing for periods of rain arriving Friday afternoon and continuing at times through Sunday morning, with temperatures expected to remain above normal and no significant impacts anticipated.

Tags

Locations

Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

Recommended for you