DELMARVA - A stretch of tranquil fall weather continues across Sussex County, with high pressure anchoring the region from early Friday through early Saturday.
Friday morning will start off cool, with overnight lows settling into the low to mid-40s inland and low to mid-50s near the coast. Skies will remain mostly clear, and light winds will provide calm conditions across the county. A few sheltered areas could dip toward the upper 30s, though widespread frost is not expected.
By Friday afternoon, residents can expect another mild day. Highs will reach the low 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies, making for ideal fall weather. Winds are forecast to remain light, keeping conditions comfortable.
Looking ahead to Friday night into early Saturday, skies will stay mostly clear, and temperatures will fall once again into the upper 40s to mid-50s. Calm winds and dry air will set the stage for a crisp start to the weekend.