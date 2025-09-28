DELMARVA - Sussex County will continue to see clear skies and some sunshine late Sunday as a high-pressure system builds in from the north and west. Conditions will begin to change overnight as clouds filter back into the coastal and southeastern areas, while skies remain mostly clear further inland.
Light winds, clear skies and lingering ground moisture from previous rainfall could produce areas of patchy fog overnight, particularly across Delmarva. Overnight lows are forecast to range from the mid-50s to mid-60s.
On Monday, high pressure will remain the dominant feature, though it will shift slightly to the northwest, allowing moisture from the south to bring mid- and high-level clouds across Sussex County. A spotty or isolated light shower is possible, but widespread rain is not expected. High temperatures Monday are forecast to reach the mid-70s to low 80s.
By Monday night, skies will remain mostly dry as tropical systems Humberto and Imelda stay well to the southeast. Clouds from those systems may linger, but their impact on local weather should be minimal. Overnight lows are expected in the upper 50s to mid-60s.
The forecast calls for continued mild conditions into Tuesday, with highs near 80 degrees before a cold front sweeps through later in the week, ushering in cooler and breezier weather.