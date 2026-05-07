DELMARVA -- After showers moved through Delmarva overnight and into this morning, rainfall totals generally ranged from 0.10" to 0.30". While any rain is helpful, this was not much of a drought-busting rainfall for the region.
Skies will gradually clear late today into the evening, with temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies are expected as temperatures dip into the mid 40s.
Friday is shaping up to be a fabulous day across Delmarva. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. It will be breezy at times, with northwest winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph.
A warming trend is expected for Mother’s Day weekend, but the pattern will also become more unsettled. Temperatures should remain seasonable through Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows in the mid 40s to low 50s for most areas.
By Saturday, a disturbance and a cold front will move through the region, bringing a likely round of scattered to widespread showers late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Some modest instability may develop ahead of the front, which could allow for a few thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, but a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out and this will be worth watching as Saturday gets closer.
Most of Sunday looks dry as brief high pressure builds in and warmer air returns ahead of the next system. Highs on Mother’s Day are expected to reach the upper 70s for most of Delmarva, with a few spots possibly touching 80 degrees.
Another wave of low pressure and an accompanying cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing another chance for showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures are expected to start the new work week with more rain chances Wednesday.