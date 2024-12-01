DELMARVA - A weak low-pressure system will pass south of Delmarva, potentially bringing a mix of rain and snow to southern areas. Precipitation is uncertain and may result in no more than a light coating of snow, if any. Skies will begin to clear overnight, with low temperatures in the teens in northern areas and 20s elsewhere.
Early Monday Morning:
Expect cold and clear conditions across the region as the weak system moves out. Winds will remain light, with temperatures gradually climbing from overnight lows.
Mid-Morning Monday:
Skies will remain mostly sunny, though chilly air persists. Northwest winds may pick up slightly, keeping temperatures feeling colder despite the sunshine. Highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees in most areas.
Monday Afternoon:
Temperatures will peak near 40 degrees across much of Delmarva, with low 30s in higher elevations to the northwest. Winds will remain brisk but not as strong as earlier in the weekend, with dry and mostly sunny conditions prevailing.