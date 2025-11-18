DELMARVA - Sussex County’s beach communities will see a calm but cold start early Tuesday as high pressure briefly settles over the region. Morning skies will be mostly clear from Fenwick Island to Lewes, with temperatures rebounding slowly after an overnight dip into the twenties and low thirties.
Clouds will increase through the late morning and afternoon ahead of a weak low-pressure system tracking in from the Ohio Valley. Despite the sunshine early on, temperatures will stay below normal, with highs only in the 40s along the coast and inland. Winds will remain light, shifting gradually from northwest to southwest.
By late afternoon and into the early evening, light rain becomes possible across Delmarva, including the beach towns. The highest rainfall totals — up to about a half-inch — are expected south of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, with lighter amounts farther north. The rain may struggle at first due to dry air in place, but steadier showers should develop into Tuesday night.
Rain will taper off toward daybreak Wednesday as the system exits offshore. Clouds, however, will linger through early Wednesday morning, keeping temperatures mild overnight with lows in the upper 20s inland to upper 30s along the coast.