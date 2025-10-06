DELMARVA - Sussex County residents can expect another unseasonably warm and mostly dry day Tuesday before rain and cooler air move in by midweek.
Overnight Monday into early Tuesday, clouds will gradually increase ahead of an approaching cold front. While the night should remain quiet, lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s. Light southerly breezes and patchy cloud cover will help limit the formation of dense fog, though a few fog-prone inland areas may still see some early morning mist.
Tuesday will continue the warm trend, with highs once again reaching the upper 70s to low 80s despite increasing cloudiness. The day is expected to remain mostly dry for Sussex County, with only a slim chance for a stray shower late in the afternoon, primarily in far western inland areas.
The main weather event arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front sweeps across the region. Widespread rain is expected to develop overnight, with embedded thunderstorms possible — though severe weather is not anticipated. Rain will continue through much of Wednesday, tapering off from west to east by evening. Rainfall totals of 0.75 to 1 inch are likely, with locally higher amounts possible.
Temperatures will cool down significantly behind the front. Wednesday’s highs will top out near 70 degrees in Sussex County, with a further drop expected Wednesday night as lows fall into the low to mid-40s across much of the area.
Looking ahead, high pressure will briefly return on Thursday with clear skies and continued cool temperatures. Another weather system could affect the region this weekend, though details remain uncertain.