DELMARVA -- We are feeling the effects of a coastal low moving north from the Carolinas, with rain, strong winds and hazardous surf expected through midweek.
Scattered showers and downpours have moved across the region throughout the day, with on-and-off rainfall, brief heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms expected through the evening. Temperatures are holding steady in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Northeast winds will continue to gust between 40 and 50 mph, mainly at the coast, before easing overnight.
Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect through the evening for the DE coast, through Maryland and Virginia. Up to a foot and a half of inundation is possible during the high tide cycle.
Beach conditions remain dangerous, with a HIGH rip current risk, waves between 5 and 10 feet, and the potential for beach erosion. Overnight lows will settle in the mid-60s, with scattered showers and drizzle persisting.
The coastal low will be positioned near the Virginia coast Wednesday morning before drifting northeastward and weakening into an open trough by Thursday. Even as it loses strength, scattered to numerous showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected across Delmarva on Wednesday. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with widespread cloud cover keeping overnight temperatures in the low to mid-60s.
Rainfall totals through Thursday morning will be on the order of 1 to 2 inches with some locally higher amounts up to 3 inches.
By Thursday, breaks in the clouds and a reduction in showers are expected, allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Lows Thursday night will drop into the mid-50s to lower 60s.
A dry cold front will move through Friday, ushering in a stretch of quieter weather. Highs Friday are forecast in the low to mid-80s, followed by cooler, more comfortable conditions over the weekend. Friday in undeniably the pick of the week! The weekend will be quiet nice as well. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-70s with lows in the low to mid-50s.
Looking ahead, Delmarva can expect partly to mostly clear skies and dry conditions through at least Monday, with highs remaining below 80 degrees.