DELMARVA -- A coastal low off the Carolinas continues to spin moisture into the Delmarva Peninsula Wednesday, bringing mostly overcast skies, breezy conditions and isolated to scattered showers and drizzle.
Sustained winds are expected to hold near 10 mph inland with gusts up to 20 mph. Along the coast, winds will be stronger — around 15-25 mph sustained with gusts of 20 to 35 mph — as temperatures climb into the upper 60s to low 70s.
By late afternoon and especially into the evening, the low will move farther east-northeast, allowing winds to relax and showers to taper off. Skies are forecast to gradually clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday will usher in a warmer, drier pattern as high pressure builds from the north. Some lingering cloud cover may remain along the coast early, but more sunshine is expected as the day progresses. Highs are forecast to reach around 80 degrees inland, with a sea breeze developing along the coast. Temperatures will drop back into the 50s Thursday night.
Friday looks dry and seasonable, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under partly sunny skies. Cooler readings are expected along the beaches and higher terrain.
Looking toward the weekend, sunny skies for most with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. An upper-level trough over eastern Canada will deepen into the Northeast, sending a cold front through Delmarva late Sunday into Monday. While low pressure offshore tracks northeast well away from the coast, the evolving upper-air pattern could still influence local weather. Shower chances remain uncertain heading into early next week, but temperatures should hover near seasonal averages. Keeping the forecast primarily dry into the start of next week.