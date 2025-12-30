DELMARVA - Sussex County, Delaware, will remain under the influence of a weakening pressure gradient late Tuesday evening as low pressure pulls farther north into Quebec and high pressure builds from the south. Gusty winds will continue to ease overnight, with speeds dropping below 30 mph as skies stay mostly clear early before clouds increase after midnight.
Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, a fast-moving disturbance could bring a brief period of flurries across the county, mainly between about 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Any snow will be light, with no accumulation expected. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid-20s, with wind chills dipping into the teens.
Flurries, if they occur, should end by late Wednesday morning as the system moves offshore. Skies are expected to gradually turn partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly warmer than Tuesday, reaching the mid-30s to near 40 degrees. Winds will be noticeably lighter than earlier in the week, with afternoon gusts generally around 20 mph.