DELMARVA - Cold but largely quiet weather is expected across Sussex County from late Thursday through late Friday as weak high pressure settles into the region, bringing diminishing winds and gradually improving skies.
Late Thursday, winds are expected to ease around or shortly after sunset, becoming mostly west at about 10 mph. Temperatures will continue to fall overnight, with lows dropping into the teens across inland and northern areas of the county and into the low 20s closer to the coast. While wind chills are expected to dip into the single digits and teens, conditions are likely to remain just outside criteria for a Cold Weather Advisory. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as a weak disturbance passes through the region.
By Friday morning, that disturbance is expected to move away, allowing skies to become partly to mostly sunny by mid to late morning. No precipitation is expected in Sussex County. Afternoon temperatures Friday are forecast to be similar to Thursday, ranging from the mid to upper 30s, with some areas in far southern Delaware potentially reaching the low 40s. Winds will turn more northwesterly during the afternoon but remain manageable.
Cold conditions will continue Friday night, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and overnight lows falling back into the teens and lower 20s.