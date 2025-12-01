We will see a cold but quiet start early Monday as high pressure settles over the region, with conditions remaining dry through the day before a strengthening storm system brings widespread rain by early Tuesday morning.
Monday morning begins mostly clear with temperatures in the upper twenties to near thirty. Northwest winds, still gusty early, will steadily relax as the high moves overhead. By midday, skies remain mostly sunny, and afternoon highs will climb into the mid-forties across the county. Clouds will thicken late in the day as a developing low-pressure system lifts out of the Southeast and begins closing in on the Mid-Atlantic.
By late Monday night into the early morning hours Tuesday, precipitation is expected to spread into Delaware from southwest to northeast. While northern Delaware and areas farther inland may see a brief period of light snow at the onset, Sussex County is expected to transition quickly to plain rain due to milder temperatures. Early Tuesday morning temperatures will rise into the lower to mid-forties, supporting an all-rain scenario locally as the storm intensifies and moves closer.
Steady rainfall will continue through Tuesday morning, with heavier bands possible as the system reaches its closest approach.