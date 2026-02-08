DELMARVA - Dangerous cold will continue across Sussex County late Sunday through late Monday, with a Cold Weather Advisory remaining in effect until 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9, according to the National Weather Service.
Skies stay mostly clear Sunday night as Arctic high pressure settles overhead, but the cold won’t let up. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to around 8 degrees, and even as winds gradually ease, a light northwest breeze will keep wind chill values near or a few degrees below zero.
Conditions improve slowly Monday. Sunshine is expected, with highs climbing into the lower 30s. Winds should be lighter than Sunday, generally 5 to 10 mph, though the morning will still feel frigid with wind chills below freezing early in the day.
By late Monday, the worst of the wind chill should be over for Sussex County, but cold air remains in place into the evening. Clouds may increase Monday night, with lows around the upper teens.
Looking ahead, forecasters say temperatures should moderate closer to seasonal levels midweek, and a warm front could bring a small chance of light wintry precipitation Tuesday into Tuesday night.