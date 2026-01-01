DELMARVA - Early Thursday morning in Sussex County will be cold and windy as a cold front finishes moving offshore. Northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph will usher in dry air, with morning wind chills in the teens. Skies will turn mostly sunny after daybreak, but temperatures will struggle to recover.
Despite the sunshine, afternoon highs Thursday are expected to reach only the low to mid 30s. Gusty northwest winds will persist through much of the day, keeping wind chills in the low 20s and reinforcing the wintry feel.
Thursday night into early Friday morning will be dry and mostly clear at first, with some clouds developing late. Winds will gradually diminish but remain noticeable, allowing temperatures to drop quickly. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the teens, with wind chills dipping into the single digits at times before daybreak Friday.