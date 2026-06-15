DELMARVA -- High pressure building into Delmarva will bring fair weather, comfortable humidity levels, and seasonable temperatures through Tuesday.
Today will feature mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs generally in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It will be a bit breezy at times, with northwest winds gusting around 20 mph. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Another round of minor coastal flooding is expected with the Monday evening high tide cycle along the Atlantic coast and Delaware Bay. Minor tidal flooding occurred again Sunday evening in association with the New Moon, and because Delmarva remains near the New Moon phase, at least one more widespread minor flooding cycle is expected tonight.
Tuesday looks terrific across the peninsula, with partly cloudy skies, lighter winds, and highs in the low 80s. Late Tuesday into early Wednesday, an area of low pressure passing south of Delmarva could bring a shower, especially across southern portions of the peninsula.
By Wednesday, temperatures climb back into the upper 80s as humidity begins to rise. Thursday will turn hot and humid, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values making it feel close to 100 degrees at times.
A strong cold front is expected to approach Delmarva Thursday afternoon or evening. Ahead of the front, increasing south to southwest winds will bring deeper moisture into the region, helping fuel instability. Stronger winds aloft will also increase wind shear, creating an environment that could support severe thunderstorms.
The main threat Thursday afternoon and evening will be locally damaging winds, especially if storms organize into a squall line. However, depending on how much instability develops and how storms evolve, other severe weather hazards could also become possible. Forecast details remain somewhat uncertain, but Delmarva should stay weather-aware Thursday.
Additional showers or thunderstorms may linger into Friday as the upper-level trough moves through. Behind that system, the outlook improves nicely.
Father’s Day weekend and the start of astronomical summer look fantastic across Delmarva, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.