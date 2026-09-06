DELMARVA - Mostly quiet weather is expected across Sussex County from late Sunday night through Monday evening as high pressure brings cooler, drier air to the region.
A slight chance of a shower will linger near the Delaware beaches early tonight, but most areas will remain dry under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s inland, with readings generally in the low to mid-60s closer to the coast.
Labor Day will feature mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity levels. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 70s across inland Sussex County, while communities along the beaches will stay in the mid-70s. Northeast winds will generally remain around 5 to 10 mph.
Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy Monday evening as temperatures begin to cool. Minor tidal flooding concerns from Sunday’s high tide cycle are expected to diminish as water levels gradually decrease.
Dry and warmer weather is expected into the middle of the week. Temperatures will climb into the 80s Wednesday before a cold front approaches Thursday, bringing the next chance for showers and thunderstorms.