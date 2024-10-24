Weather Alert

...Increased Risk of Fire Spread Today... There continues to be an increased risk of fire spread today. Relative humidity values this afternoon will drop to 25 to 35 percent across much of the area. These low relative humidity values will combine with northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, and even occasionally as high as 30 mph, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, and abundant sunshine. These conditions will support the spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Refer to your state's forest fire management agency for more information on burn restrictions in your local area. Relative humidity values will be lower on Sunday, generally ranging from 20 to 30 percent, but winds will be much lighter. Burn restrictions may still be in place given the very dry conditions and lack of any recent rainfall.