DELMARVA - A cooler and much quieter stretch of weather will settle across Sussex County late Monday night and continue through Tuesday night, with clear skies and no significant weather hazards expected.
Skies will remain clear overnight as cooler and drier air moves across southern Delaware. Inland communities around Georgetown are expected to fall into the upper 40s, while temperatures along the beaches will remain somewhat milder, generally in the lower to mid-50s.
Northwest to north winds will continue overnight. Winds near the coast could remain around 15 mph, with some earlier gusts approaching 30 mph around Rehoboth Beach before gradually easing.
Tuesday will feature abundant sunshine but noticeably cooler temperatures. Highs are expected to reach only the lower to mid-60s across Sussex County, including Georgetown, Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. Northwest to north winds of about 5 to 15 mph will add to the crisp fall feel.
Clear skies continue Tuesday night as winds become light or calm. Temperatures could fall into the mid-40s inland, while beach communities remain closer to 50 degrees.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance designated AL92 over the southwestern Gulf of America. As of Monday afternoon, the system had a 60% chance of tropical development within 48 hours and an 80% chance during the next seven days. A tropical depression is expected to form during the middle of the week as the disturbance initially drifts east before eventually turning north.
The Gulf system poses no direct threat to Sussex County through Tuesday night and will have no impact on the county's short-term stretch of clear and cool weather.