Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&