DELMARVA - Sunshine, cooler temperatures and dry conditions will dominate on Tuesday as high pressure maintains control of the Mid-Atlantic.
Early Tuesday morning will start chilly, especially away from the coast. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s across much of the county, with beach communities generally a few degrees milder.
Mostly sunny to sunny skies are expected through Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures should reach the lower to mid-60s, making for a noticeably cooler fall day. North to northwest winds will generally remain light to moderate.
Clear skies and light winds will continue Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to fall quickly after sunset. By early Wednesday morning, inland sections of Sussex County could drop into the mid-40s, while communities closer to the Delaware beaches should remain closer to the upper 40s or lower 50s.
No significant rain, thunderstorms or severe weather are expected during the period.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a tropical disturbance known as AL92 over the southwestern Gulf of America. As of Monday afternoon, the system had a 60% chance of tropical development within 48 hours and an 80% chance during the next seven days. A tropical depression is expected to form during the middle of the week as the disturbance drifts eastward before eventually turning north.
There is no direct tropical threat through Wednesday morning, and the Gulf disturbance will have no impact on Tuesday's local weather.