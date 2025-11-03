DELMARVA - Sussex County residents can expect a shift toward cooler and calmer conditions as a cold front sweeps through the area Monday evening. The front, moving quickly from the west, will bring gusty west winds and a noticeable drop in temperatures overnight.
Skies will gradually clear Monday night as winds subside, with lows dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s across the county. By Tuesday, high pressure will take control, bringing bright sunshine and dry conditions. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s, near normal for early November, with a light west breeze that eases toward sunset.
Tuesday night will remain mostly clear and cool, with temperatures in the mid-30s to low 40s. On Wednesday, southerly flow will return as high pressure shifts offshore, allowing temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 60s under partly sunny skies.
A weak cold front will cross the region Wednesday night, bringing only a slight chance of light showers, mainly north of Sussex County. High pressure will then rebuild Thursday, setting the stage for clear skies and colder overnight lows that could dip into the upper 20s in inland areas.
By Friday, a more active weather pattern is expected as a series of quick-moving systems approach the region, bringing increased rain chances Friday night and again on Sunday. Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend before turning cooler early next week.