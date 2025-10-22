DELMARVA - Sussex County will see a quiet but cooler stretch of weather through Thursday night as clouds thin and winds gradually ease late Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s across the region, though the setup will not allow for ideal cooling conditions.
By Thursday, a weak boundary will move through, bringing a reinforcing push of cool air. While most areas will remain dry, a few spotty showers may develop across northwestern zones as an upper-level trough swings through. Cloud cover will increase at times, especially with stratocumulus clouds forming behind the front.
Temperatures on Thursday will be a few degrees lower than midweek highs, with much of Sussex County topping out near 60 degrees. A gusty west wind—similar to Wednesday’s—will redevelop during the afternoon, adding a brisk feel to the day.
Overnight Thursday, skies will clear and winds will lighten, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 30s inland and low 40s near the coast. These calm, clear conditions could foster patchy frost in rural areas where the growing season remains active.
Friday will remain cool and mostly dry, with highs ranging from the low 50s to low 60s under partly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter compared to earlier in the week, and high pressure building in from the west will keep the area tranquil heading into the weekend.