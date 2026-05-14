DELMARVA - A cooler and mostly cloudy start to Thursday as unsettled weather lingers behind a cold front moving through the region.
A few showers may remain possible early Thursday morning, especially closer to the coast. Rain will not be steady for most of the day, but another brief shower could develop during the afternoon as an upper-level low keeps the atmosphere unsettled.
Temperatures will be cooler than recent days, with highs expected to stay in the upper 60s. Rainfall totals should remain light, though any shower could briefly dampen roads and outdoor plans.
Conditions should gradually improve Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Skies may remain partly to mostly cloudy at times, with overnight lows dropping to around 50 degrees.
Friday is expected to bring a more pleasant pattern, with sunshine mixing with some clouds and highs returning to the lower 70s.