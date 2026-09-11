DELMARVA - Any lingering showers early Friday morning will quickly move away as a cold front clears Sussex County, setting up a cooler and more comfortable end to the workweek.
Clouds will gradually break through the morning and afternoon as drier air moves into southern Delaware. Humidity levels will fall noticeably, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
North to northeast winds will remain light through the day, generally around 5 to 10 mph. Dry weather is expected through Friday afternoon and evening as high pressure briefly builds across the region.
Friday night will begin quiet and comfortable, but clouds will gradually increase as the next weather system approaches from the south and west. Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 60s.
By early Saturday morning, moisture will begin increasing across Sussex County as a stalled frontal boundary starts lifting back toward the region. A few showers could begin developing toward daybreak, although the better chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms will arrive later Saturday.
The approaching system is expected to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Saturday night. Severe weather appears unlikely at this time, but very moist air could allow some storms to produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding.
At the Delaware beaches, the risk of dangerous rip currents will remain low Friday, with relatively light northerly winds and breaking waves generally 2 feet or less.