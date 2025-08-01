DELMARVA - A shift in the weather pattern will usher in cooler and more comfortable conditions beginning late Friday evening as high pressure builds southward from the Great Lakes region.
Any lingering showers or coastal drizzle is expected to move offshore by late Friday afternoon, allowing skies to gradually clear across Sussex County. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-50s inland and mid-60s near the coast, with a light north-to-northeast breeze helping to bring in drier air.
Saturday will feature bright sunshine, low humidity, and a refreshing north-northeast breeze as high pressure settles into the region. Afternoon temperatures will run below seasonal averages, topping out in the low 80s across southern Delaware. The weather will remain dry with no precipitation expected through late Saturday evening, making for an ideal day for outdoor plans.
These pleasant conditions are expected to continue into Sunday before temperatures and humidity gradually increase early next week as high pressure shifts offshore, allowing for a more unsettled weather pattern by midweek.