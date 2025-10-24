DELMARVA - After a bright, dry Friday afternoon, the region will transition into another clear, calm evening and a cold overnight period stretching into early Saturday. The surface high pressure over the region will maintain a stable atmosphere, and with mostly clear skies and light winds, temperatures are expected to fall rapidly. Forecasts indicate overnight lows near 39 °F (4 °C) in Sussex County and the Delmarva region.
With lingering moisture in the ground and little wind to mix the air, conditions will be favorable for frost formation, especially in low-lying and unprotected spots. Areas away from the immediate coast and urban corridor will have the greatest risk. Residents with sensitive vegetation or outdoor assets should be mindful — a Frost Advisory may be warranted depending on final temperatures.
Looking toward early Saturday morning, skies remain mostly clear and winds remain light. With high pressure holding firm and little change in the upper-level pattern, the dry, stable conditions persist. Highs during Saturday should again reach near the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, but the early morning chill will mark the coldest span of the cycle.