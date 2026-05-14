5 Day Temperature Trend

Temperatures rising rapidly through the weekend.

DELMARVA -- After a damp start to the day with morning showers across Delmarva, conditions will turn drier through the afternoon. An upper-level low pressure system moving in from the Great Lakes will continue to develop south and east across the region today, helping to keep clouds and a breeze around even as rain chances fade.

Rainfall totals from late last night into this morning generally ranged from 0.10” to 0.35”, which was not enough to significantly help the severe drought conditions impacting Delmarva.

Daypart Forecast

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s, winds will be out of the northwest gusting 25-30 mph. 

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds will be gusty at times, reaching 25 to 30 mph. Tonight will remain partly cloudy, with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday will bring more pleasant weather to Delmarva. Highs will reach the low 70s with a lighter breeze, though northwest flow will continue. From there, temperatures will begin to climb as a warmer pattern builds into the region for the weekend and early next week.

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All-Star Race Weekend

Looking great in Dover this weekend, warming up under sunny skies. 

An upper-level ridge will strengthen over the Eastern United States this weekend and into next week, bringing above-normal and summerlike temperatures to Delmarva. At the surface, high pressure over the western Atlantic will anchor offshore, allowing a warm southerly flow to develop for several days.

Summer-Like Warmth

Temperatures soaring into the 80s and 90, late this weekend and early next week.

 

Saturday will feature highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, followed by low to mid 80s on Sunday. Monday will be warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a small chance that a few inland spots will approach 90 degrees. Tuesday currently looks like the warmest day of the stretch, with upper 80s to low 90s possible.

Overall, the extended forecast looks mostly dry. There may be a small chance for a few afternoon or evening showers or thunderstorms, mainly Sunday, as a weak disturbance passes north of the region. Rain chances remain limited for now.

The stretch of above-normal warmth should break sometime Wednesday or Thursday of next week as a cold front approaches Delmarva. That front will likely bring some form of showers or thunderstorms, but it is still too early to determine specific impacts or any severe weather risk.

 
 

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Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

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