DELMARVA -- Hope you get out an enjoy this delightful weather we are having, sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s at the coast. Upper 60s to near 70 inland, winds will be light and variable.
Tonight partly cloudy skies as we fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.
The weekend will be 50/50, Saturday clouds start to increase, temperatures remain mild in the mid 60s ahead of a coastal low set to move in on Sunday. High pressure shifts offshore into the weekend, as a developing area of low pressure off the Florida coast pushes up the coast into Sunday.
Showers will develop from south to north Sunday morning, the rain will become heavy at times Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Even a few embedded thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Winds will pick up out of the northeast, especially at the beaches, with gusts 35 to 45 mph. Rainfall totals by Monday morning will be around 1 to 2 inches but some locally higher amounts can't be ruled out.
It does looking like the heaviest rain clears out by Monday as we remain mild ahead of a cold front that will bring much cooler air Tuesday. Highs Monday will still be in the mid to upper 60s, by Tuesday will fall into the 40s and 50s for highs.
On the heals of this weekends coastal storm is potential another coastal low late Wednesday into Thanksgiving that could bring rain and wind to the area. Temperatures will remain in the low 50s through the end of next week.