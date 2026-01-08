Storyline

Above average temperatures continue, shower chances ramp up into Saturday.

DELMARVA --  It's a delightful Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. High pressure remains in control through the day and slides east tonight into Friday.

On Delmarva

Partly cloudy skies, beautiful, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight brings a mix of clouds and stars with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s.

5 Day Temperature Trend

Unseasonably mild temperatures continue through the weekend. 

Friday turns noticeably warmer, with partly sunny skies and highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. Clouds increase through the afternoon, and a few showers are possible Friday evening as a weak cold front approaches and begins to fade. Temperatures stay mild Friday night, only falling into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

As the weekend begins, a series of systems will bring several periods of rain. Confidence is high that rain will develop late Friday and continue off and on into Friday night, then become more widespread Saturday as a warm front lifts through the region. Saturday is expected to be generally warm and wet, with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 60s and the potential for highs to peak later in the day or even in the evening in some spots. Heavier rain is possible later Saturday as the first front pushes through, and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected.

Futurecast

Saturday will feature periods of rain as an area of low pressure passes to our north, a cold front pushes through late Saturday -Sunday.

Showers may linger into Saturday night and early Sunday until a secondary front moves through. Winds will increase behind that front Sunday, though the chance of wind gusts reaching advisory levels is low.

Rainfall totals remain uncertain, but most guidance supports at least a half inch across Delmarva, with some projections showing localized totals of an inch to an inch and a quarter. 

Turns windy and much cool Sunday afternoon, and back into the low to mid 40s Monday. Next week look mostly dry with seasonable temperatures. 

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

Recommended for you