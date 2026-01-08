DELMARVA -- It's a delightful Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. High pressure remains in control through the day and slides east tonight into Friday.
Tonight brings a mix of clouds and stars with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s.
Friday turns noticeably warmer, with partly sunny skies and highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. Clouds increase through the afternoon, and a few showers are possible Friday evening as a weak cold front approaches and begins to fade. Temperatures stay mild Friday night, only falling into the upper 40s to low 50s.
As the weekend begins, a series of systems will bring several periods of rain. Confidence is high that rain will develop late Friday and continue off and on into Friday night, then become more widespread Saturday as a warm front lifts through the region. Saturday is expected to be generally warm and wet, with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 60s and the potential for highs to peak later in the day or even in the evening in some spots. Heavier rain is possible later Saturday as the first front pushes through, and a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected.
Showers may linger into Saturday night and early Sunday until a secondary front moves through. Winds will increase behind that front Sunday, though the chance of wind gusts reaching advisory levels is low.
Rainfall totals remain uncertain, but most guidance supports at least a half inch across Delmarva, with some projections showing localized totals of an inch to an inch and a quarter.
Turns windy and much cool Sunday afternoon, and back into the low to mid 40s Monday. Next week look mostly dry with seasonable temperatures.