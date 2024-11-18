DELMARVA - Cloud cover from the overnight hours will linger early Monday morning as a frontal boundary moves through the region. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool, ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s across Delmarva. Winds will be nearly calm during the early morning, making for a quiet start to the day.
Monday Afternoon:
As high pressure builds in behind the front, skies will clear out by the afternoon, leading to mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s, a few degrees warmer than the weekend. A west to northwest breeze will pick up, with winds around 10 mph and gusts reaching up to 20 mph. This mild and pleasant weather will dominate the day, making for an ideal afternoon.
Monday Evening:
Clear skies and calm conditions will persist through Monday evening as high pressure continues to settle over the region. Winds will gradually weaken after sunset, creating a tranquil night. Temperatures will steadily drop into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight, similar to Sunday night.
Early Tuesday Morning:
Tuesday morning will feature dry and cool conditions with mostly clear skies. High pressure will remain in control, keeping the weather quiet and stable. Lows will again hover in the upper 30s to low 40s across the region. However, as the high begins to retreat later in the day, a warm front will approach from the south by Tuesday night, potentially bringing some light showers or sprinkles into Delmarva during the overnight hours.