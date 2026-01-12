DELMARVA -- After a springlike weekend in the 60s, Delmarva cools back to seasonable levels today with sunshine, before a colder, unsettled pattern brings a chance for rain and snow mid to late week.
A weekend run of well-above-average warmth across Delmarva is giving way to more typical January weather starting today. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s under sunny skies, with lighter winds than recent days, though a few gusts could still reach around 20 mph. Overall, it’s a bright and comfortable start to the work week.
Tonight will stay clear and cold, with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s under starry skies.
Tuesday remains quiet with mostly sunny conditions and a mild rebound, with highs in the low 50s. Clouds increase Tuesday night as lows settle into the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy skies continue Wednesday, with temperatures still running above average and highs in the low to mid 50s.
Forecast models continue to show a shift into a colder, more unsettled pattern mid to late week as low pressure and associated fronts approach the Middle Atlantic.
There’s still significant uncertainty in timing and track, but a period of rain and snow remains possible Thursday. The trend is leaning drier, with indications that an inland area of low pressure may not fully phase with a coastal system offshore.
By Friday, colder air takes over with highs only in the mid 30s. The weekend looks dry and cold, with another chance for snow returning late Sunday into Monday.