DELMARVA -- Sunday brought a dramatic temperature shift to Delmarva, as a sharp cold front sent temperatures plummeting by nearly 50 degrees compared to Saturday. Sunday night lows dip into the teens and low 20s, though wind chills will be slightly milder than the previous night.
High pressure remains in control through Tuesday, bringing dry but chilly conditions. Monday’s highs will reach the low 40s with mostly sunny skies, though morning wind chills will linger in the 20s. Winds will shift to a more southerly direction by Monday night, helping to moderate temperatures. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer than Sunday night, ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s.
Tuesday marks the last fully dry day before a significant weather system arrives midweek. As high pressure drifts offshore, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to near 60, accompanied by occasional gusty winds up to 20 mph. By Tuesday night, increasing moisture could bring scattered showers before daybreak Wednesday.
A strong cold front is set to push through late Wednesday into early Thursday, bringing the potential for heavy rain, strong winds, and possibly severe thunderstorms. Rainfall totals could range from half an inch to an inch, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds will be a major factor, with gusts of 25-35 mph expected throughout Wednesday, and even stronger winds possible within thunderstorms.
Once the front clears Wednesday night, drier air will filter in, bringing a return to calmer conditions. Thursday and Friday will feature near-normal temperatures in the 50s, with mostly dry weather expected.
Looking ahead to next weekend, another weak system could bring scattered showers Saturday into Saturday night, but overall, temperatures should remain close to seasonal norms.