DELMARVA -- A quiet and mild start to the week is in store for Delmarva, with high pressure offshore keeping skies mostly sunny Monday. The region will sit between two low-pressure systems—one moving into the northern Great Lakes and another off the South Carolina coast—but their impacts will be minimal, aside from some high clouds drifting northward in the afternoon. Highs will range from the low to mid-60s inland, with cooler temperatures in the 50s along the coast.
Dry and mild start to the week on Delmarva, warmer temperatures ahead
- Meteorologist Chris Mastrobuono
Chris Mastrobuono
Meteorologist
Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana.
Tags
Locations
- Assateague
- Bethany Beach
- Bridgeville
- Cambridge
- Chincoteague
- Dagsboro
- Delmar
- Dewey Beach
- Dorchester County
- Ellendale
- Federalsburg
- Fenwick Island
- Frankford
- Georgetown
- Greenwood
- Harbeson
- Harrington
- Laurel
- Lewes
- Lincoln
- Long Neck
- Milford
- Millsboro
- Millville
- Milton
- Ocean City
- Ocean Pines
- Ocean View
- Rehoboth Beach
- Salisbury
- Seaford
- Selbyville
- Wicomico County
- Worcester County
