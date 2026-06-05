DELMARVA - High pressure will remain in control early Friday morning, bringing clear skies and quiet weather across the region.
The day will turn warmer, with afternoon highs near 90 degrees or in the low 90s for many inland areas. Shore communities and the southern Poconos will be cooler, with highs mainly in the 80s.
Dry conditions will continue Friday night as the high pressure system slowly shifts east. Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, and overnight temperatures will stay mild.
Saturday morning will start quiet and dry for most areas. The pleasant stretch is expected to continue through much of the day before shower and thunderstorm chances increase later Saturday, mainly near the Poconos.
A more unsettled pattern is expected late in the weekend as a trough moves in from the northwest, bringing cooler weather and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms by Sunday.