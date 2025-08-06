DELMARVA - From early Wednesday through early Friday, Sussex County, Delaware, will experience a quiet weather pattern dominated by high pressure to the north and northeast. This setup will maintain an onshore flow, bringing steady east to northeast breezes and keeping temperatures slightly below normal for early August.
Clouds will be a frequent feature Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-80s and dew points in the 60s, maintaining comfortable humidity levels. While a weak disturbance may spark an isolated shower Wednesday evening, the likelihood of widespread rainfall remains very low. Skies should gradually clear into Thursday, bringing more sunshine and continued mild conditions, with afternoon highs again near the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows will generally remain in the 60s.
By early Friday, high pressure is expected to strengthen and shift slightly, continuing the run of dry and pleasant weather. Conditions will remain stable and suitable for outdoor plans before a warming and more humid trend arrives heading into the weekend.