DELMARVA - From early Tuesday into Tuesday night, skies stay mostly clear with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper-70s inland and near 80 at the beaches. Overnight lows dip into the 50s, offering a crisp, refreshing feel. The dry air and light breezes make for excellent conditions for outdoor activities.
Wednesday brings more of the same, with high pressure firmly in control and centered over the Mid-Atlantic by nightfall. Sunshine mixes with a few clouds, but no rain is expected. Highs again sit in the 70s to around 80 degrees, with comfortable humidity levels. Coastal communities like Rehoboth, Bethany, and Fenwick Island can expect favorable beach weather, though the surf and water temperatures will remain on the cooler side.
By early Thursday, the high slides offshore, allowing a shift to southerly winds. Skies turn partly cloudy, but dry conditions continue into the morning. A cold front advancing from the Great Lakes will bring more clouds later in the day, with rain chances holding off until Thursday night.