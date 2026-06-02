DELMARVA - Fair weather is expected across Sussex County late tonight through late Wednesday as high pressure remains in control over Delmarva.
Temperatures will be seasonably cool tonight, with dry conditions continuing into Wednesday. An upper-level trough over the region is expected to strengthen and sink southward, possibly closing off into an upper low near the North Carolina coast. A surface low may also develop nearby, but high pressure is expected to remain the dominant influence across Delmarva, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
That setup should keep Sussex County dry through the end of the week, with pleasant weather continuing into early Saturday.
A gradual warming trend is expected later this week, with inland areas climbing toward the low 90s by Friday and Saturday. Coastal communities are expected to stay slightly cooler, with highs more likely in the mid- to upper 80s.
A pattern change is possible late this weekend into early next week as a trough approaches from the northwest. That system is expected to bring cooler temperatures and a chance for showers. Rain chances remain uncertain, but forecasters say a 30% to 60% chance of rain appears reasonable for parts of the region early next week.