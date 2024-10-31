DELMARVA - A high-pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast will continue to dominate Delmarva's weather tonight, maintaining record-breaking warmth and dry conditions. Temperatures have soared into the low 80s today, and overnight lows are expected to stay in the low to mid 60s—unusually warm for this time of year. If you're heading out for Halloween festivities tonight, expect mild temperatures in the 70s around dusk, making for pleasant conditions.
As high pressure shifts offshore, an approaching cold front will move through Delmarva on Friday. This front could bring a few isolated showers or sprinkles, but any rainfall will be light—likely only 0.01 to 0.02 inches, which won't be enough to alleviate the region's worsening drought. Cloud cover will increase overnight as the front draws near, but the chance for substantial rain remains low.
Behind the cold front, temperatures will return to more seasonable levels over the weekend, with daytime highs dropping to the mid-60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Friday as the front passes. High pressure will settle back over the region Saturday through Monday, keeping conditions dry and stable.
Looking ahead, a warm front is forecast to lift north of Delmarva by Tuesday, followed by another cold front potentially approaching mid-week. However, no significant rainfall is expected from these systems at this time, so drought conditions are likely to persist into next week.
The ongoing dry spell has put a strain on local water resources, and residents are encouraged to conserve water where possible. Without substantial rainfall in the forecast, Delmarva's drought situation remains a concern as we move further into fall.