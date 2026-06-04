DELMARVA - High pressure over the Appalachians will continue to slide east late Thursday evening, keeping skies clear and conditions quiet across the region.
Overnight lows will fall mainly into the low 60s, with some upper 50s possible in northwestern areas. Dry weather will continue Friday as high pressure remains in control, bringing another stretch of pleasant conditions.
Temperatures will climb Friday afternoon, with highs near 90 degrees or in the low 90s for many inland communities. Shore areas and the southern Poconos will stay cooler, with highs generally in the 80s.
Friday evening is expected to remain dry and mild. The quiet pattern should last through much of Saturday, though a shower or thunderstorm could develop Saturday afternoon or evening, mainly near the Poconos.
A cooler and more unsettled pattern is expected late in the weekend into early next week as a trough moves in from the northwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, with a few showers potentially lingering into Monday.