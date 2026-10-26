DELMARVA - A stretch of dry and pleasant fall weather will continue across Sussex County Monday night through Tuesday evening as a weak cold front moves through the region, followed by Canadian high pressure.
The cold front is expected to pass through late Monday night without producing rainfall. Skies will remain mostly clear, although patchy fog could develop overnight, particularly in inland communities such as Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel. Any fog could briefly reduce visibility for motorists traveling early Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will turn slightly cooler overnight as winds shift from the west and northwest to the north and northeast. The arrival of drier Canadian air will become more noticeable Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures a few degrees cooler than Monday. Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph will accompany the cooler air, providing a refreshing fall feel across inland Sussex County and coastal communities, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island.
Along the Delaware beaches, boaters can expect increasingly breezy conditions late Monday night into Tuesday. North to northeast winds will strengthen to approximately 17 to 23 mph, with ocean waves building from 2 to 3 feet to around 4 feet Tuesday. Conditions are expected to remain below Small Craft Advisory criteria.
Tuesday evening will remain dry and generally clear as high pressure strengthens across the Northeast, setting the stage for another quiet night.
Looking ahead, temperatures will gradually climb as high pressure shifts offshore later in the week. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s before warming into the middle 70s by Friday.
The upcoming weekend should remain dry, with temperatures slightly above seasonal averages but somewhat cooler than Friday.
The next opportunity for measurable rainfall may not arrive until Sunday or later, extending the region's stretch of precipitation-free weather.