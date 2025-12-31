DELMARVA - Early Wednesday morning in Sussex County may bring a brief round of flurries as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Any snow will be light and short-lived, with no accumulation expected. Temperatures around daybreak will be in the low to mid-20s, making for a cold start to the day.
By late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon, flurries will end and skies will gradually become partly sunny as high pressure builds from the south. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-30s to near 40 degrees, with lighter winds compared to previous days.
Conditions will turn colder again Wednesday night as a weak cold front passes to the north and high pressure begins to build in behind it. Skies will trend mostly clear late, allowing temperatures to drop into the low to mid-20s by early Thursday morning. Winds will pick up slightly overnight, leading to colder wind chills by daybreak Thursday.