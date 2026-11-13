DELMARVA -- After enjoying the 60s for most of the week a blast of unseasonably cold air has arrived. Temperatures have remained steady in the mid to upper 40s, with some low 50s on the Lower Shore. The coastal low continues to push well away from the region as high pressure builds in from the west. The tight pressure gradient between those two system will keep breezy conditions into the weekend.
Winds have been gusty out of the northwest 25 to 30 mph making it feel like the upper 30s at times. Freeze Warning goes into effect at midnight-9AM Saturday for inland Sussex & Kent Counties and portions of the Maryland mid-shore. Skies will clear into the overnight, winds relax and lows fall at and just slightly below the freezing mark away from the coast.
The weekend will feature a taste of winter. Saturday clouds outweigh the sunshine, highs struggle to get out of the 40s with winds gusting to 30-35 mph out of the northwest. Saturday night will fall back into the low to mid 40s. Sunday will feature breezy conditions under partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
A dominant area of high pressure builds across the east through next week. Lots of sunshine highs in the mid 50s early in the week through mid to upper 60s by the weeks end. Overnight lows early in the week will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Overall expecting a dry weather pattern through much of next week.