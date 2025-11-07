DELMARVA - Waking up to some cold temperatures this morning on the peninsula, sub-freezing frosty start. Residents in Sussex County should plan for improving weather Friday before a slight chance of rain late in the period. Daytime Friday is projected to bring a high around 65 °F, with partly cloudy skies early shifting to mostly cloudy late in the day. Winds will pick up from the south at 10 to 20 mph, bringing a milder feel.
Into Friday night and early Saturday morning, skies are likely to turn mostly cloudy and there is a 30 % chance of showers, especially into the late evening hours. Overnight low is forecast near 54 °F.
Saturday itself looks brighter with a high close to 68 °F and a continued chance of a passing shower early (also around 30 %). Once the morning chance of rain passes, expect partly sunny skies and moderate west-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
What this means for you:
Late Friday evening: If you’re out and about, keep an umbrella handy—while rain is not a guarantee, there’s a reasonable chance of a quick shower.
Morning Saturday: If you have outdoor plans (yard work, early errands, beach time), aim for the mid-morning or afternoon when conditions will be more reliable.
Daytime warmth: Both Friday and Saturday will feel significantly milder compared to recent nights—light layers or a jacket will suffice rather than heavy cold gear.
Wind on Friday: The southerly wind gusts could make air feel a little cooler than the thermometer says during afternoon and early evening—especially if you’re near open water or in exposed areas.
Weekend prep: With warmer daytime temps, if you delayed outdoor tasks (plant cover removal, late-season trimming, outdoor furniture setup) you should be able to proceed with fewer frost-concern restrictions.