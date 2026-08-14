DELMARVA - Friday will begin on a mainly dry note across Sussex County as a cold front continues its slow push south of the region, setting the stage for gradually improving weather heading into the weekend.
Morning sunshine should give way to some increasing clouds later in the day. Inland Sussex County is forecast to reach the upper 80s, while communities along the Delaware beaches should top out in the mid-80s. Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected, becoming more easterly near the coast during the afternoon.
Most of Friday should remain dry, but the chance for showers will increase later in the afternoon and evening as the front settles farther south. There's about a 30% chance of afternoon showers along the beaches, while scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will remain possible across the region Friday night.
Rain chances Friday night are around 40% across inland Sussex County and 30% along the beaches. Any showers should become increasingly scattered overnight as the front moves away and high pressure begins building into the Mid-Atlantic.
Temperatures by early Saturday morning will fall into the upper 60s inland and the lower 70s along the coast. Skies should begin trending clearer as drier air starts filtering into southern Delaware.
Saturday is expected to become the driest, coolest and least humid day of the weekend as high pressure settles overhead. The change will be most noticeable in the humidity, although afternoon temperatures Saturday will only be a few degrees lower than Friday.