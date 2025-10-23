DELMARVA - As high pressure builds in from the Midwest and Great Lakes and an upper-level low drifts eastward over Quebec, the region will experience a sharp temperature drop overnight and continued cool, dry conditions into Friday.
Thursday evening will feature partly cloudy skies that give way to mostly clear overnight. Breezy west winds will ease to light, allowing temperatures to fall rapidly after sunset. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 30s to low 40s, with the Delmarva region including Sussex County on the warmer end (low 40s) due to coastal influence. Areas further inland and away from the water may see readings dip into the mid-30s, creating favorable conditions for frost. With the growing season still active, a Frost Advisory may be issued for portions of southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, and local frost development is possible overnight in Sussex County.
On Friday, the cool, dry air remains in place. Expect a mix of sun and scattered afternoon clouds. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, with slightly cooler readings in any higher elevation pockets. Skies remain generally dry with no significant precipitation expected.