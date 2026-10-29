DELMARVA - A dry cold front will sweep across Sussex County early Friday, bringing breezy conditions and setting the stage for a cooler but pleasant Halloween weekend across southern Delaware and neighboring coastal communities.
Late Thursday evening will remain relatively mild as high pressure continues shifting offshore and a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s, with generally dry conditions and southwest winds.
The cold front will cross Sussex County Friday morning without producing significant rainfall. Behind the front, winds will shift to the northwest and increase to 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 25 mph during the afternoon.
Communities including Georgetown, Seaford, Millsboro, Lewes and Rehoboth Beach can expect breezy conditions throughout much of Friday. Coastal locations from Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach to Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Maryland, may experience particularly noticeable wind gusts in exposed areas.
Despite the frontal passage, Friday will remain relatively mild, with afternoon temperatures generally climbing into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees before cooler air begins settling into the region.
By Friday evening, temperatures will begin falling through the 50s as northwest winds continue. Overnight lows heading into Halloween morning will generally range from the mid-30s inland to the lower and middle 40s closer to the coast. Widespread frost is not anticipated.
Halloween Saturday promises favorable weather for outdoor activities and trick-or-treating, with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s across Sussex County, making it noticeably cooler than Friday.
By Saturday evening, temperatures will gradually fall through the 50s and into the 40s, so an extra layer may be helpful for families attending Halloween celebrations.
Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures recovering into the lower and middle 60s. Dry weather is expected to continue as high pressure maintains control of the region.
Looking ahead to early next week, the threat of significant rainfall has diminished. A weakening weather system is now expected to largely miss Delmarva, although increasing cloud cover is possible Monday and Tuesday.
A few showers cannot be completely ruled out around the middle of next week. However, the next more substantial opportunity for widespread rainfall may arrive Thursday into Friday as a potentially stronger storm system approaches the Mid-Atlantic.
Marine conditions will become somewhat more unsettled Friday into Friday night. Northwest winds over the Delaware coastal waters will increase to approximately 17 to 23 mph, with gusts approaching 29 mph and potentially 35 mph farther offshore.
A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for portions of the northern New Jersey coastal waters from Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. Although no corresponding advisory is currently indicated for the Delaware coastal waters, stronger winds could prompt an expansion of marine advisories farther south.
Boaters heading onto the Atlantic waters off Sussex County should monitor changing wind conditions Friday afternoon and evening.
Overall, the weather pattern remains favorable for outdoor activities through the Halloween weekend, with no significant precipitation or widespread weather hazards expected across Sussex County through the beginning of next week.